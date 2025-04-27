Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Ground Robot On Kramatorsk Front

Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Ground Robot On Kramatorsk Front


2025-04-27 12:05:20
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Pilots from the Black Raven unmanned systems battalion of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade have destroyed two T-72 tanks, a Lyagushka ground robot, and radio-technical equipment belonging to Russian invaders in the Kramatorsk sector.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Drone operators also struck a D-20 howitzer, enemy vehicles, communication equipment, and a shelter with enemy personnel inside.

MENAFN27042025000193011044ID1109476777

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search