Ukrainian Fighters Destroy Russian Ground Robot On Kramatorsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Pilots from the Black Raven unmanned systems battalion of the 93rd Mechanized Brigade have destroyed two T-72 tanks, a Lyagushka ground robot, and radio-technical equipment belonging to Russian invaders in the Kramatorsk sector.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Drone operators also struck a D-20 howitzer, enemy vehicles, communication equipment, and a shelter with enemy personnel inside.