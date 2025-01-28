Qatar To Participate In Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025 In China

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar will take part in the Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, to take place in China from February 7 to 14.

The event will feature 1,275 men and women representing 34 Asian National Olympic Committees and competing in six sports with 11 disciplines.

Qatar will kick start its participation through its curling team on February 4.

The Qatari delegation consists of 15 athletes competing in four sports: Abdulrahman Qassim Al Yafai, Ahmad Saad Al Fahad, Nasser Abdulrahman Al Yafai, Mubarak Salem Al Merri, Mohammed Hassan Al Naimi, Naif Badr Al Rumaihi, Dana Ahmad Al Fahad, Sarah Hamoud Al Qait, Fatima Ahmad Al Fahad, Hasina Hassan Al Fahad, Mubarka Salem Al Abdullah, and Amina Hamoud Al Qait in curling; Mohammad Masoud Al Abdullah in short track speed skating; Mohammad Khalid Al Kuwari in snowboarding; and Khalifa Ahmed Elmagarmid in alpine skiing.