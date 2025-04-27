Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Philippine Military Clash Kills Five Suspected Rebels

Philippine Military Clash Kills Five Suspected Rebels


2025-04-27 06:26:00
(MENAFN) Five suspected rebels lost their lives during a confrontation with soldiers in central Philippines on Sunday, according to a military spokesperson.

Army Colonel Erwin Rommel Lamzon confirmed the clash took place in the morning in Negros Occidental province.

Lamzon reported that the skirmish resulted in the deaths of three female and two male members of the New People's Army (NPA).

No soldiers were injured or killed in the exchange of fire.

The NPA, which has been in conflict with government forces since 1969, has seen a decline in its number of fighters, dropping from about 25,000 in the 1980s. Despite this reduction, the group still carries out small-scale attacks in rural areas.

MENAFN27042025000045017169ID1109477474

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search