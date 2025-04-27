403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Philippine Military Clash Kills Five Suspected Rebels
(MENAFN) Five suspected rebels lost their lives during a confrontation with soldiers in central Philippines on Sunday, according to a military spokesperson.
Army Colonel Erwin Rommel Lamzon confirmed the clash took place in the morning in Negros Occidental province.
Lamzon reported that the skirmish resulted in the deaths of three female and two male members of the New People's Army (NPA).
No soldiers were injured or killed in the exchange of fire.
The NPA, which has been in conflict with government forces since 1969, has seen a decline in its number of fighters, dropping from about 25,000 in the 1980s. Despite this reduction, the group still carries out small-scale attacks in rural areas.
Army Colonel Erwin Rommel Lamzon confirmed the clash took place in the morning in Negros Occidental province.
Lamzon reported that the skirmish resulted in the deaths of three female and two male members of the New People's Army (NPA).
No soldiers were injured or killed in the exchange of fire.
The NPA, which has been in conflict with government forces since 1969, has seen a decline in its number of fighters, dropping from about 25,000 in the 1980s. Despite this reduction, the group still carries out small-scale attacks in rural areas.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment