Staci Swiderski Joins Legacy Makers TV To Share Insights On Family Building And Purpose-Driven Leadership

FL, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Staci Swiderski, founder and CEO of Family Source Consultants, will appear on Legacy Makers TV. The show features inspiring leaders like Carmen Electra and Russell Brunson, offering audiences actionable insights and strategies to create lasting impact in their fields.In her episode, Staci shares the journey of building one of the most trusted agencies for surrogacy and egg donation, helping create over 1,300 families across 36 countries. Her expertise in family building is matched by her dedication to empowering women and fostering a culture of empathy, transparency, and excellence.“Every family built is a legacy created, and my mission is to make that journey as meaningful as possible,” Staci shares.Legacy Makers TV provides a platform for leaders like Staci Swiderski to inspire audiences with stories of resilience and innovation. Her episode will encourage viewers to embrace purpose-driven leadership, redefine success, and leave a lasting impact on their communities.This episode will be available to watch soon on Inside Success Network streaming on popular platforms.In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting .

