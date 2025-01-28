Robo-dog fights drone

(MENAFN) A viral circulating on Chinese social shows a dramatic "firefight" between a drone and a robotic dog. In the clip, the drone, hovering about 6.5 feet above the ground, releases fireworks from its landing gear, while the robo-dog counters with its own pyrotechnic fire. Both machines maneuver skillfully, seemingly attempting to avoid being hit, though it is unclear which one ultimately prevails.



The video’s origin remains unknown, and it's uncertain whether the devices were remotely controlled or operating autonomously. The drone appears to be a DJI T-series agricultural model, while the robotic dog seems to belong to the Go series by Unitree Robotics, based in Hangzhou.



While drones have become a prominent feature of modern warfare, ground-based robots are still developing in many military sectors. For example, during Russia’s 2022 Army Expo, Intellect Machine revealed the M-81 robot dog, equipped with a rocket launcher. Additionally, countries like India and the US have showcased their own robotic military units, with features such as weapons mounts and advanced sensors, indicating the growing role of robotics in defense operations.

