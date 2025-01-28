EU extends penalties on Russia

(MENAFN) EU foreign ministers have agreed to extend sanctions on Russia, after Hungary withdrew its last-minute opposition linked to Ukraine’s refusal to resume Russian gas transit. The sanctions, aimed at depriving Russia of funds to support its war efforts, have been in place since the escalation of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and must be renewed every six months with unanimous agreement from all 27 EU member states.



Hungary had threatened to block the extension unless Ukraine agreed to restart gas deliveries through the Russian-owned Gazprom pipeline, which is crucial for Hungary's energy supply. However, Budapest dropped the threat after securing guarantees regarding its energy security. The European Commission will continue discussions with Ukraine about gas supply, with Hungary and Slovakia involved in the process.



Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has also criticized EU aid to Ukraine, suggesting that it prolongs the conflict, and warned of possible retaliatory measures, such as cutting electricity and humanitarian aid to Ukraine. Both Fico and Orban have argued that EU sanctions harm European economies more than they affect Russia and have pushed for exemptions for Hungary, particularly concerning the oil embargo and the nuclear sector.

