FBI cautions residents regarding ‘nuclear incident’ training

(MENAFN) The FBI has issued a warning about a large-scale nuclear training exercise taking place this week in New York, with visible activity beginning on Monday. The exercise, which will run from January 26 to January 31, is set to occur in Schenectady, Albany, and Saratoga Counties, though the FBI has assured the public that there is no actual threat involved.



This multi-agency drill will primarily focus around Albany International Airport, the Stratton Air National Guard Base, and various fire departments in northern Saratoga County. It is designed to simulate a nuclear event and is part of regular biannual preparedness exercises that the US government has conducted since 2012.



FBI Albany Public Affairs Officer Sarah Ruane clarified that the exercise, which began planning in the spring, is not in response to any current global events. Residents in the affected areas might notice participants wearing personal protective gear to mimic realistic conditions, along with military personnel, vehicles, and aircraft.



The exercise aims to enhance the readiness of agencies to respond to nuclear incidents, both within the United States and abroad. It involves the National Technical Nuclear Forensics Ground Collection Task Force, which collects nuclear debris samples for analysis at national laboratories.



This exercise is part of the ongoing efforts by the US to maintain nuclear preparedness, with other notable drills like Global Thunder 25 conducted by US Strategic Command in October. Recently, President Donald Trump expressed interest in engaging with Russia and China about reducing nuclear weapon stockpiles, though he noted the significant cost of maintaining America’s nuclear arsenal.



Despite Russia's suspension of its participation in the New START arms control treaty in 2023, Moscow has stated that it will continue adhering to the treaty’s limits and emphasized the use of nuclear weapons would only occur as a “last resort.”

MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109137932