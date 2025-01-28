Corsair Pharma Partners With Instantgmp® To Ensure Quality For Clinical Trials

As they prepare for Phase One clinical trials, Corsair Pharma is prioritizing safety, tolerability, and quality at every stage of development. To support these critical goals, the company has transitioned from a paper-based system to InstantGMP's Quality Management System (QMS) and Document Management System (DMS) modules.

With InstantGMP's Quality Management System, Corsair Pharma benefits from:



Detailed Quality Assurance: Rigorous quality standards ensure Corsair Pharma meets safety and efficacy benchmarks.

Reduced Errors and Reworks: Minimized human errors and reworks ensure greater efficiency in development and production processes.

Improved Process Controls: Enhanced controls optimize manufacturing processes, fostering consistency and reliability.

Streamlined Regulatory Compliance: Simplified adherence to US, UK, and European regulations ensures smoother progress through regulatory milestones. Enhanced Traceability and Supplier Management: Vendor-linked specifications improve supplier oversight and traceability.

By investing in InstantGMP's Document Management System, Corsair Pharma experiences:



Efficient Document Organization: Securely storing, organizing, and accessing all production-related files, records, and videos in one centralized location. Streamlined Process Connectivity: Seamlessly linking documents across various production workflows, enabling quick reviews, updates, and approvals to support efficient operations.

Additionally, InstantGMP's modular design ensures Corsair Pharma can easily expand its system to include additional functionalities such as the Electronic Batch Record Module and Inventory Management Module . This flexibility positions Corsair Pharma for success as they scale their operations and assume greater manufacturing responsibilities.

"As Corsair Pharma transitions into Phase One clinical trials, safety and quality are our highest priorities," said Jason Vines, Quality Manager at Corsair Pharma. "InstantGMP's QMS and DMS modules provide us with the tools we need to ensure safety, maintain compliance, streamline our operations, and focus on delivering transformative solutions for our patients. We're confident that this partnership will be instrumental in our success."

About InstantGMPTM, Inc .

Founded by pharmaceutical industry veteran Dr. Richard Soltero, InstantGMP, Inc ., offers affordable all-in-one manufacturing, inventory and quality software. The company develops cloud-based electronic batch record software and standard operating procedures specific to industries that are required to follow FDA manufacturing regulations and Good Manufacturing Practices ("GMP") .

As a manufacturing software company, InstantGMPTM pioneered accessible, easy-to-use electronic batch record software for products manufactured using GMPs. The Company's updated software simplifies the documentation and approval procedures for quality processes that keep all quality documentation organized in electronic format while providing for quality checks and workflow processes to make compliance with FDA requirements easy.

