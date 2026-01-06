Metrash Service Allows Public Reporting Of Violations: Moi

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior highlighted the“Al-Adeed” service available through the Security window on the Metrash mobile application, enabling users to submit reports directly to the Preventive Security Department.

According to the Ministry, the service allows residents and visitors to report a range of issues, including violations of public morals, negative behaviours, exposure to threats, infringements in tourist areas, and cases of administrative corruption.

Reports can be submitted easily through the app by selecting the relevant category and providing the required details.

The service forms part of the ministry's efforts to strengthen preventive security measures and enhance community participation in maintaining public order and safety.