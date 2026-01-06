Prime Minister Receives Phone Call From Egyptian Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, received a phone call today from the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Immigration and Egyptian Expatriates of the Arab Republic of Egypt HE Dr. Badr Abdelatty.

During the call, they reviewed the cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, and discussed the latest developments in the region, particularly in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.

The two sides emphasised during the call, the importance of intensifying regional and international efforts to ensure the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza, and de-escalation in the region through dialogue and peaceful means.