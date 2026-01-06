India International Regatta: Strong Winds, Consistent Conditions Mark Day 1

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Jan 6 (IANS) Day 1 of racing at the SDAT ASAF International Youth Sailing Championship 2026 and the 11th India International Regatta delivered a full and satisfying day on the water, with three races completed across all classes under steady and challenging Chennai conditions.

Wind speeds remained remarkably consistent throughout the day, averaging around 18 knots, creating ideal racing conditions for the Optimist, ILCA 4, and International 420 fleets, while presenting a sterner test for the high-performance 29er and iQFOiL classes, where boat speeds and handling demands increase significantly in stronger winds.

The sea state was typically Chennai -- choppy waters with plenty of white horses, adding to the physical and tactical challenge. However, the absence of major wind shifts, with direction holding steady between 45 and 50 degrees, allowed the Race Committee to run uninterrupted racing without the need for course changes, contributing to efficient and high-quality race management on the opening day.

For several of the younger sailors competing in an international regatta for the first time, the conditions proved demanding. Nevertheless, they showed commendable resilience, managing to stay in contention and gain valuable experience in testing conditions.

The ILCA 4 fleet, an Asian Games class, witnessed particularly intense competition, with the battle for the top three positions emerging as one of the highlights of the day, reflecting the depth and quality of the fleet.

It was a long but rewarding five-hour day on the water, and sailors, coaches, and officials alike returned ashore satisfied with what many described as fabulous sailing conditions. A smooth first day of racing is always crucial in settling competitors and race teams into rhythm, and Day 1 set a positive tone for the remainder of the regatta.

A major highlight of this year's regatta will be the presence of Shri Sarbananda Sonowal, Hon'ble Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, who will flag off the races on 8th January 2026. His participation lends strong national significance to the event and reflects the growing alignment between competitive sailing, maritime capacity-building, and India's long-term vision for the Amrit Kaal leading up to 2047.

The Hon'ble Minister's presence reinforces the continuum that connects ports, shipping, inland waterways, and maritime sport-where infrastructure enables commerce, shipping powers economic growth, and sailing develops the human capital that will sustain India's maritime ambitions in the decades ahead. The discipline, seamanship, and decision-making skills cultivated through sailing mirror the competencies required as India advances toward its goals under Vision 2047.

The India International Regatta has, over the years, evolved into one of the most respected international sailing events in the region, attracting sailors from countries such as Ireland, Sweden, Slovenia, Singapore, Malaysia, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka alongside a strong contingent of Indian sailors. This year's edition is expected to witness heightened competition, particularly in light of recent achievements by TNSA sailors who have qualified for the Olympics and won medals at the Asian Games.

By providing boats and equipment to competing teams, the regatta enables wider international participation and promotes cultural exchange among young sailors, while reinforcing Chennai's position as a hub for international sailing and maritime sport.

With a legacy spanning over a decade, the India International Regatta continues to serve as a critical platform for nurturing future champions and strengthening India's maritime sporting ecosystem.

PROVISIONAL RESULTS

DAY 1

OPTIMIST GIRLS

Shringhari Roy - IND (SSC)

Philippa Aisling Cox Arthurs - IRL

Rameeza Bhanu - IND (Telengana SA) OPTIMIST BOYS

Khairulilzani Bin Mohd Afendy - MAS

Virat - IND (Trishna SC)

Krishna Venkitachalam - IND (RMYC) ILCA 4 GIRLS

Aastha Pandey - IND (NSS Bhopal)

Tulsi Patle - IND (NSS Bhopal)

Mahi Verma - IND (NSS Bhopal) ILCA 4 BOYS

Ankit Singh SIisodiya - IND (NSS Bhopal)

Peerkatla Manadeep - IND (Trishna SC)

Rahul Sarpjit Sonar - IND (Trishna SC) 420

Hriethik Amarjaiswal & Samanvi U - IND ( Trishna SC)

Aarti Verma & Aryan Harshyana - IND (CESC)

29er

Akash Mahesh Tangai & Krishna Diwakar - IND ( Trishna SC)

Pallara Govardhan & Ruben Narlekar - IND ( Trishna SC) iQFoil GIRLS

Mk Pragathi - IND (TNSA) iQFoil BOYS

Razaa Ahmed Khan - IND (YAI)