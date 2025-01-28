AFU Repel Russian Motorcycle Attack Near Pokrovsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Forces have successfully repelled an attempt by the Russian to conduct a motorcycle assault in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Ukrinform, the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of reported this in Telegram and posted a video.

“Four Russian attack aircraft on motorcycles are moving towards the positions of Ukrainian defenders. Their advantage is speed, maneuverability and invisibility. And all this could have worked if not for the drones of our marines,” the military noted.

They reported that the attackers tried to enter Ukrainian positions and gain a foothold. However, FPV drones and drops by Ukrainian marines prevented them from doing so.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, according to Viktor Tregubov, a spokesman for the Khortytsia military unit, Russian troops are trying to bypass Pokrovsk from the west .

