Elli Avrram Shares Insights On Her Role In ‘Ilu Ilu 1998’

Elli AvrRam, who is gearing up for her upcoming movie 'Ilu Ilu 1998', has shed light on her character in the film. The actress has shared that she essays the role of a Goan catholic English teacher in the film.

The actress, who is known for her effervescent charm and magnetic screen presence, is taking a nostalgic leap into the colorful chaos of 1998 in this quirky, heartwarming drama.

The is directed by Ajinkya Bapu Phalke, and promises to be a delightful cocktail of romance, comedy, and heartfelt nostalgia. The movie takes its title from the iconic '90s catchphrase that still evokes a rush of sweet memories.

Talking about the film, Elli AvrRam said,“When I first read the script for 'Ilu Ilu 1998', I was immediately drawn to the depth and charm of Ms. Pinto's character. I'm playing a Goan catholic English teacher”.

The actress further mentioned,“She is a woman full of warmth, strength, and subtle complexities, and I saw it as an exciting challenge to bring her to life. Making my debut in Marathi cinema felt like a natural progression for me as an artist, and I was eager to explore this vibrant industry. As soon as I heard the title, I said, 'Oh my god, *Ilu Ilu! I'm in!' This movie is my love letter to the '90s – the fashion, the music, the drama – and I can't wait for everyone to fall in love with this quirky ride back in time. Let's just say, 1998 is calling, and I'm picking up in full filmy style”.

Elli will be seen donning vintage outfits, grooving to peppy retro beats, and embracing the era when mixtapes and landlines ruled the day.

This film is set to release on January 31.