عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting On Transport-Related Issues

President Ilham Aliyev Holds Meeting On Transport-Related Issues


1/28/2025 5:07:29 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting dealing with transportation issues was held on January 28, Azernews reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev delivered a speech at the meeting.

Will be updated

MENAFN28012025000195011045ID1109137517


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search