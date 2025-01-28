JBS Expands Protein Portfolio, Buys Into South America’S Largest Egg Company

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazilian meatpacking giant JBS announced its entry into the egg sector on Monday. The company acquired a 48.5% stake in Mantiqueira Alimentos, South America's largest egg producer.



JBS valued Mantiqueira at 1.9 billion reais ($321 million) in the deal. The marks JBS's first venture into egg production. It adds a sixth protein category to the company's portfolio.



JBS already operates in beef, chicken, pork, salmon, and plant-based proteins. The move aligns with JBS's strategy to diversify its product offerings. Mantiqueira produces around 4 billion eggs annually.



The company operates plants in six Brazilian states. It also exports eggs to countries in South America , Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. Mantiqueira's extensive reach attracted JBS to the deal.



JBS will share control of Mantiqueira with its founder, Leandro Pinto. The companies agreed that JBS would acquire 50% of Mantiqueira's voting shares. This structure allows JBS to have an equal say in decision-making processes.



The egg industry presents new opportunities for JBS. Global egg consumption continues to rise. Health-conscious consumers increasingly view eggs as an affordable protein source. This trend bodes well for JBS's latest investment.



Mantiqueira has focused on sustainable practices in recent years. The company committed to having 2.5 million free-range chickens by 2024. It achieved this goal ahead of schedule. This aligns with growing consumer demand for ethically produced food.



The deal still requires regulatory approval. However, JBS expects the acquisition to strengthen its global protein platform. The company believes this diversification will drive continued growth and solid financial results.

JBS's move into eggs comes at a time of rising prices. Global concerns over bird flu outbreaks have impacted supply chains. This situation could potentially benefit JBS as it enters the market.



The acquisition also positions JBS to expand into the U.S. egg market. Mantiqueira's expertise could prove valuable as JBS explores this possibility. The U.S. represents a significant opportunity for growth in egg production and sales.



JBS continues to demonstrate its appetite for expansion. The company has grown from a small Brazilian butcher shop to a global protein powerhouse. This latest move into eggs further cements its position as a leader in the food industry.



The deal highlights the growing importance of diversification in the protein sector. Companies seek to mitigate risks associated with individual protein categories. JBS's strategy aligns with this industry-wide trend.



JBS's entry into eggs could spark further consolidation in the sector. Other major protein producers may follow suit with similar acquisitions. This could reshape the competitive landscape of the global egg industry.



The company's expansion comes despite recent challenges. JBS faced scrutiny over its handling of COVID-19 outbreaks in its plants. However, the Mantiqueira deal shows JBS remains focused on long-term growth strategies.



As JBS integrates Mantiqueira into its operations, industry observers will watch closely. The success of this venture could influence future moves by JBS and its competitors. It may also impact how investors view the potential of the egg sector.

