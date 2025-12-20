403
Former South Korean president faces prosecutors in wife’s bribery case
(MENAFN) Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol appeared Saturday before prosecutors in connection with bribery allegations involving his wife, as stated by reports.
This marks Yoon’s first appearance before special counsel Min Joong-ki’s team, which opened the investigation in July into alleged corruption and other claims surrounding ex-first lady Kim Keon Hee.
Yoon faces accusations of acting as an accomplice while his wife allegedly received luxury gifts in exchange for favors. Prosecutors are examining whether he played any role in Kim’s acceptance of the gifts.
However, Yoon’s lawyer stated that the former president was "completely unaware."
Both Yoon and Kim are currently in detention, facing separate trials on martial law and corruption-related charges.
