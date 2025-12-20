403
French Cement Company Lafarge Faces Verdict
(MENAFN) The decision in the legal proceedings against French cement firm Lafarge, accused of “financing a terrorist organization," is set to be delivered on April 13, 2026.
Lafarge, together with eight former executives, stood trial at the Paris Criminal Court for allegedly transferring funds to terrorist groups during the company’s operations in Syria between 2013 and 2014.
The six-week hearing concluded with defendants and their legal representatives presenting their closing arguments.
Solange Doumic, attorney for former Deputy Chief of Operations Christian Herrault, contended that the payments were made solely to safeguard the welfare of Lafarge employees in Syria and were not intended for personal enrichment.
Doumic emphasized that "all defendants had no sympathies toward terrorist groups," adding that French intelligence services were informed of the transactions.
Quentin de Margerie, counsel for former CEO Bruno Lafont, stated that Lafont was unaware of the payments and only decided to shut down the Syrian facility after learning about them.
Other accused individuals, including former security officer Ahmad Al Jaloudi, denied having any direct involvement in financing ISIS.
The Anti-Terrorism Prosecutor’s Office (PNAT) had sought prison sentences ranging from 18 months to eight years, monetary penalties for the defendants, and partial confiscation of Lafarge's assets.
