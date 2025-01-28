(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global - Research Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Also included are five year industry forecasts, growth rates and an analysis of the industry key players and their market shares.

Despite rising levels of airborne passenger and cargo traffic throughout much of the period, revenue for the Global Airlines industry has declined over the five years to 2023 as volatile fuel prices and growing competition, as well as COVID-19, have placed downward pressure on industry revenue. At the same time, recent growth in global per capita income and other solid macroeconomic indicators fueled demand for airline passenger transportation before the pandemic.

Overall, industry revenue is estimated to decrease an annualized 3.8% to $762.8 billion over the five years to 2023, despite an expected expansion of 5.3% in 2023 alone, stemming from an anticipated rise in global tourist arrivals.

The Global Airlines industry includes airlines that transport passengers over scheduled or nonscheduled routes, both domestically and internationally. Cargo that is transported within passenger aircraft is also included in this industry, though dedicated cargo airlines are excluded from this industry.

