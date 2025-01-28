Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Visits IREDA Pavilion at Make in Odisha Conclave

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 28th January 2025



The Hon’ble Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, visited the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Limited (IREDA) pavilion at the “Utkarsh Odisha: Make in Odisha Conclave 2025” in Bhubaneswar today. Shri Pradip Kumar Das, Chairman and Managing Director, IREDA welcomed the Prime Minister and briefed him on the company’s 37-year legacy as India’s largest pure-play green financing NBFC.



During the interaction, Shri Das highlighted IREDA's pivotal role in advancing renewable energy projects to achieve India’s 500 GW non-fossil fuel installed capacity target by 2030, in line with the country’s Panchamrit and Viksit Bharat 2047 goals.



Shri Modi, accompanied by Hon’ble Chief Minister of Odisha, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi; Hon’ble Governor, Dr. Hari Babu Kambhampati; and other dignitaries. The pavilion themed “Responsible for Renewables,” showcased IREDA’s innovative approach to sustainable development and its focus on financing clean energy initiatives.



Speaking on the occasion, CMD Shri Pradip Kumar Das expressed his gratitude for the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s visit, reaffirming IREDA’s commitment to supporting India’s green energy transition and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. He emphasized IREDA’s dedication to fostering a self-reliant, sustainable future through robust financial support for renewable energy projects.



Dr. Bijay Kumar Mohanty, Director (Finance) and other IREDA officials were also present.





