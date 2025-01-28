Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. Participates in HORECA Kuwait

(MENAFN- Bensirri PR) Kuwait, January 28, 2025: Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. (AAW) announced its participation in the 13th edition of HORECA Kuwait, the largest B2B hospitality and food exhibition, through its Consumer Goods Department. Held under the patronage of the Minister of Information and Culture and Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi, the exhibition took place at the Kuwait International Fairground from 14 to 16 January.



AAW's participation at Horeca aligns with the company's expansion strategy for this year, as it explores new channels targeting the HORECA (hotels, restaurants, and cafés) sector. The company has been a leader in the consumer goods sector in Kuwait, covering the main traditional trade channels, such as grocery shops, as well as the modern trade channels, including co-ops, key accounts, and e-commerce platforms. For over 100 years, AAW has consistently met consumer needs and exceeded their expectations by providing high-quality products to the market.



AAW’s booth at the HORECA event showcased the company's diverse portfolio across various categories. In the non-food category, they presented a range of household products from brands such as Proctor & Gamble, including Tide, Ariel, Deepio, Fairy, Downy, Pampers, Always, Gillette, and Venus, as well as Clorox products. Their range of food products included brands like Hershey's, Lindt, Reese's, Folgers, Al-Aqsaa Rice, Peshawar Rice, and Werther’s Original. AAW also featured outdoor adventure gear from brands such as Coleman, Klean Kanteen, Miir, and Campingaz.



This year, the HORECA exhibition was marked by local and international participation from the hospitality and tourism sectors. Over 100 companies, 500 global brands, and more than 8,000 specialized visitors attended. The event featured workshops and seminars on topics such as tourism, sustainability, food, environment, and hospitality, alongside competitions in culinary arts, barista, mocktail, and housekeeping, judged by international experts.

Ali Abdulwahab Al Mutawa Commercial Co. is one of Kuwait’s trading and commercial companies, with business operations across a range of growing sectors, such as Consumer Goods, Pharmaceuticals, Furniture, Real Estate, Kitchen & Home Appliances, Outdoor Equipment, Sports and Lifestyle and Food & Beverages. The company represents over 200 global brands in Kuwait’s retail and distribution market.









