Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Limited (ABSLAMC) announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ending December 31, 2024
Business Highlights:
• ABSLAMC’s overall QAAUM including Alternate assets grew by 23% year-on-year to Rs. 4,009 billion for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. ABSLAMC Mutual Fund QAAUM also witnessed growth of 23% year-on-year to Rs. 3,839 billion.
• Equity Mutual Fund QAAUM increased by 32% year-on-year to Rs. 1,795 billion for quarter ending December 31, 2024. Equity Mutual Fund mix increased from 44% in Q3 FY24 to 47% Q3 FY25.
• Individual Monthly AAUM has increased by 19% year-on-year to Rs. 1,973 billion for December 2024. Individual mix is at 52% of Mutual Fund AUM.
• B-30 Monthly AAUM has increased by 24% year-on-year to Rs. 690 billion for December 2024. B-30 mix is at 18% of Mutual Fund AUM.
• Passive AUM stood at Rs. 316 billion as of December 31, 2024.
• ABSLAMC serviced 10.5 million folios as of December 31, 2024.
• Monthly systematic flows (including STP) witnessed growth of 38% year-on-year to Rs. 13.82 billion for December 2024 with 4.35 million accounts.
• Registered around 6,70,000 new SIPs (including STP) for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, witnessing year-on-year growth of 185%.
• Over 89,000 KYD-compliant MFDs, 350 National Distributors and 90+ Banks serviced through 300+ locations of which over 80% are in B-30 cities.
Financial Highlights:
• Q3 FY25 Revenue from Operations is at Rs. 4.5 billion; up 30% year-on-year.
• Q3 FY25 Operating Profit is at Rs 2.6 billion; up 42% year-on-year.
• Q3 FY25 Profit Before Tax is at Rs 3.0 billion; up 14% year-on-year
• 9M FY25 Revenue from Operations is at Rs. 12.6 billion; up 27% year-on-year.
• 9M FY25 Operating Profit is at Rs 7.1 billion; up 35% year-on-year.
• 9M FY25 Profit Before Tax is at Rs 9.4 billion; up 27% year-on-year.
