OMV Discusses Exploration Efforts In Libya's Sirte Basin, Eyes Strategic Growth

In an exclusive interview with Capital&Power ( ), Berislav Gašo, Member of the Executive Board and Executive Vice President of Energy at OMV, discusses the company's exploration efforts in the Sirte Basin and shares an optimistic perspective on Libya's oil and sector.

OMV has resumed exploration activities in Libya's Sirte Basin after a 13-year hiatus, signaling renewed confidence in the country's oil and gas sector. What key factors led to the decision to resume exploration activities, and what role do you see Libya playing in OMV's overall upstream strategy moving forward?

Indeed, OMV was among the first international companies to resume exploration activities in the region. Libya plays an important role in OMV's Energy portfolio with successful exploration efforts being crucial for adding value and bringing in new volumes. A testament to these strong bonds with the country is the spudding of the Essar well in the C103 license within the Sirte Basin, which was the first OMV-operated exploration well drilled in Libya since the 1990s. OMV's ongoing exploration efforts will be pivotal in generating growth and solidifying our energy business in Libya.

The ESSAR Prospect is a key focus of OMV's exploration efforts in Libya. What are the main objectives of this campaign, and how do you assess the potential for additional discoveries in the Sirte Basin?

Today, our exploration activities in Libya are mainly focused on the Sirte Basin, where we are an operator, and the Murzuq Basin, where we are a partner. We are currently drilling the Essar well, which will be followed by the Alhilal well within the same license. This infrastructure-led approach leverages the proximity of these wells to existing producing fields, enabling efficient tie-ins to nearby production facilities for rapid additional output. Beside our drilling activities in C103, OMV is also working diligently on maturing leads in our other exploration licenses within the Sirte Basin.

OMV is collaborating with Zueitina Oil Company (ZOC) on the drilling of the B1-106/4 well. Can you discuss the importance of this partnership and how OMV plans to integrate local expertise and resources in the execution of its exploration projects in Libya?

Synergies between ZOC and OMV are a crucial backbone of our drilling activities. OMV's exploration is carried out by ZOC, as our integrated service provider. By working with a local operator, we can efficiently share drilling rigs between OMV-operated exploration and ZOC-operated development projects in our licenses, resulting in more effective use of the rig utilization. Through this collaboration, OMV benefits from local expertise and fosters a culture of open communication and knowledge transfer. Furthermore, we transmit drilling data to our headquarters in Vienna via real-time data streaming services, where it is processed to ensure safe and efficient operations.

What are your expectations for the broader outlook of Libya's oil and gas sector over the next few years?

The outlook for the Libyan oil and gas sector in the coming years is promising, driven by the National Oil Corporation's strategy to increase production. An upcoming bidding round is expected to attract interest and open up new opportunities for exploration and production. Libya's vast untapped reserves and strategic location make it a major player in the global energy market, but sustained progress will depend on ensuring security, regulatory reforms and investment in infrastructure. Tackling these challenges could spur growth in the sector and increase its contributions to the national economy.

