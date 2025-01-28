Ureteral Stents Market Size Projected To Reach USD 625.17 Million By 2030 At A 5.6% CAGR, Says AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Ureteral Stents 2025

The growing incidence of urological and kidney-related disorders and the adoption of technologically advanced stents are the major factors driving the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ureteral stent is a thin hollow tube that is inserted into the ureter to alleviate blockages in the kidney's urine flow. These stents are used to treat various urological disorders, such as kidney stones, tumors, and urinary incontinence. These ureteral stents allow remaining fragments to pass through without blocking the ureter. In fact, any urological or kidney-related procedure mostly necessitates the use of a ureteral stent for the ureter to recover properly. The ureteral stent removal takes place after treatment procedure. Furthermore, the high prevalence of prostate cancer, tumors, or ureteral narrowing/scarring necessitates the use of ureteral stents during and after therapy.Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Ureteral Stents Market Size was Valued at USD 362.34 million in 2020, and is Projected to Garner USD 625.17 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.What are the factors driving the Ureteral Stents Market?Significant surge in the cases of urological diseases caused by colonization of microorganisms or sedentary lifestyle, growth in the geriatric population, and rise in healthcare investments in developed and developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the global ureteral stents market. On the other hand, lack of skilled professional is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, development of ureteral stent tracker products is expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.Get Sample PDF Report with Graphs and Figures Here:Top Companies of Ureteral Stents Market: -. Boston Scientific Corporation. B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG. Cook Group Incorporated. C. R. Bard, Inc.. Coloplast Ltd.. Medline Industries, Inc.. Allium Medical Solutions Ltd.. Pnn Medical A/S. Teleflex Incorporated. Olympus Corporation.Ureteral Stents Market Segmentation: -The report offers a detailed segmentation on the global ureteral stents market based on product type, material, application, end-user and region.Based on material, the metallic stents segment held the largest market share in 2020, garnering more than two-thirds of the global market. The polymer stents segment, on the other hand, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.Based on application, the urinary continence segment, held the majority market share in 2020, holding more than half of the global ureteral stents market. The kidney stones segment, on the other hand, is predicted to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period.Based on region, the market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, garnering more than two-fifths of the global market. The Asia-Pacific region, on the other hand, is predicted to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.Purchase the Report:KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY. By product type, the double pigtail stents segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2021 to 2030.. By application, the urinary incontinence segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.. By material, the metallic stents segment is expected to experience rapid growth in the market, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2021 to 2030.. By end user, the hospital segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.. Region-wise, North America is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period.Our Market Research Solution Provides You Answer to Below Mentioned Question:. Which are the driving factors responsible for the growth of market?. Which are the roadblock factors of this market?. What are the new opportunities, by which market will grow in coming years?. What are the trends of this market?. Which are main factors responsible for new product launch?. How big is the global & regional market in terms of revenue, sales and production?. How far will the market grow in forecast period in terms of revenue, sales and production?. Which region is dominating the global market and what are the market shares of each region in the overall market in 2022?. How will each segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these segments account for in 2030?. Which region has more opportunities?By Region Outlook. 