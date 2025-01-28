Realty Trading Volume Reaches QR1.043Bn In Dec 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The volume of trading in sale contracts registered with the Real Estate Registration Department at the of Justice in December 2024, amounted to QR1,043,726242.

The data of the real estate analytical bulletin issued by the Ministry of Justice revealed that 283 real estate transactions were recorded during the month, as the number of properties sold recorded an increase of 12 percent, compared to the previous month.

Doha, Al Rayyan, and Al Dhaayen municipalities topped the most active transactions in terms of value in December, according to the real estate market index, followed by Umm Salal, Al Wakrah, Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and Al Shamal.

The real estate market index for December 2024, revealed that the financial value of Doha municipality's transactions amounted to QR378,431,311. The financial values of transactions amounted to QR 278,570,203 in Al Rayyan, QR131,540,887 in Al Dhaayen, QR110,355,792 in Umm Salal, QR105,573,933 in Al Wakrah.

Al Khor and Al Dhakira municipality recorded transactions of QR27,213,581, while transactions in Al Shamal and Al Shahaniyah municipalities recorded transactions of QR15,271,000 and QR12,040,535 respectively.

In terms of the traded space index, indicators revealed that Al Rayyan, Doha, and Al Wakrah municipalities recorded the most active municipalities, in terms of traded real estate spaces during December 2024, with 30 percent for Al Rayyan municipality, followed by Doha municipality with 24 percent, and Al Wakrah with 15 percent. Um Salal municipality recorded 13 percent, Al Khor and Al Dhakira with five percent, while Al Shamal municipality recorded three percent of the total traded spaces.

Concerning the index of the number of real estate transactions (sold properties), trading indices revealed that the most active municipalities during December were Doha with 35 percent, followed by Al Rayyan with 21 percent, then Al Wakrah with 14 percent.

Umm Salal recorded traded transactions of 13 percent, Al Dhaayen with 10 percent, Al Khor and Al Dhakira with six percent, and Al Shamal with two percent of the total real estate transactions.

An average per square foot prices for December ranged between (366-735) in Doha, (240-374) in Al Wakrah, (336-461) in Al Rayyan, (248-387) in Umm Salal, (304-582) in Al Dhaayen, (227-266) in Al Khor and Al Dhakira, and (144-204) in Al Shamal.