(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:21 AM EST - VERSES AI Inc. : Announced that a leading Australian telecommunications company has joined the Genius beta program to focus on one of the largest issues plaguing their globally: fraudulent or illegal use of telecommunications services. According to credit reporting agency, TransUnion, in 2023 $38.95 Billion was lost to fraud and a report by The Global Leaders' Forum (GLF), a of leaders from the world's largest international carriers, found that 64% of carriers state that fraudulent traffic is a top priority. One of the most common issues telecom operators face today is the prevalence of fraudulent access or hijacked accounts. Although there have been many advances in multi-factor authentication, there are just as many workarounds and hacks to circumvent them. VERSES AI Inc. shares O are trading down 26 cents at $1.42.



Full Press Release: