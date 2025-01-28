FIG Referees Course Underway In Doha

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The International Artistic Gymnastics (FIG) Referees Course commenced in Doha on Sunday.

A total of 85 judges from 28 countries, including Jordan, China, India, South Korea, Italy, Brazil, Australia, and hosts Qatar, are participating in the event, hosted by the Qatar Gymnastics Federation (QGF) in collaboration with FIG.

The course is being conducted by two renowned experts – Italy's Donnaella Sacchi and Russia's Liubov Andrianova - appointed by the FIG.

The program features intensive theoretical and practical lectures designed to enhance participants' knowledge and skills.

Speaking at the inauguration, QGF President Ali Al Hitmi highlighted the federation's commitment to organizing such courses, emphasizing their value to gymnasts, trainers, and judges.

“In the past decade, QGF has hosted numerous training programs for coaches and judges,” said Al Hitmi.“This course offers a vital opportunity for judges to earn FIG badges in artistic gymnastics, equipping them to officiate international competitions worldwide.”

Al Hitmi further emphasized QGF's efforts to promote rhythmic and trampoline gymnastics alongside artistic gymnastics, underlining the pivotal role coaches and judges play in advancing the sport.

The course will conclude with comprehensive assessments for participants, evaluating their understanding of both theoretical and practical aspects of the training.