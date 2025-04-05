CCD Refutes Russian Fake About Encirclement Of Ukrainian Forces In Kursk Region

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian propaganda continues to spread fake news about the alleged encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region.

According to Ukrinform, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine reported this on Facebook .

According to the Center, Russian Telegram channels are spreading videos of“Ukrainian military” claiming that they are surrounded in the territory of the Russian Federation.

In fact, such videos are created using the technology of deepfake. In particular, this can be easily noticed by unnatural lip movements and facial expressions, artificial facial features and distorted pronunciation, slight flickering of the image and occlusion (closing of the dentition).

In turn, the CCD emphasized that there is no encirclement of the Ukrainian military in the Kursk region, as repeatedly stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“The purpose of such lies is to undermine confidence in the Ukrainian army and command, create panic among citizens and demoralize the military,” the CCD emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported, in March, Zelensky said that Russian troops were trying to encircle the Ukrainian military on the territory of Ukraine in the Kursk region, but the command was aware of these plans.

The president also confirmed that the information about the encirclement of Ukrainian troops in the Kursk region“is Putin's lie.”