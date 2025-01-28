عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


1/28/2025 2:01:21 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28th January 2025

PayPoint plc

("PayPoint" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec bank plc (“Investec”).

Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 27th January 2025
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,918
Lowest price per share (pence): 678.00
Highest price per share (pence): 695.00
Weighted average price per day (pence): 689.8775

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,359,833 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,359,833 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p)
XLON 689.8775 11,918 678.00 695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number
27 January 2025 08:05:02 128 680.00 XLON 00319943923TRLO1
27 January 2025 08:21:08 123 678.00 XLON 00319952889TRLO1
27 January 2025 09:00:35 131 686.00 XLON 00319976372TRLO1
27 January 2025 09:09:47 131 687.00 XLON 00319981772TRLO1
27 January 2025 09:09:47 75 687.00 XLON 00319981773TRLO1
27 January 2025 09:09:47 28 687.00 XLON 00319981774TRLO1
27 January 2025 09:09:47 28 687.00 XLON 00319981775TRLO1
27 January 2025 09:29:28 129 686.00 XLON 00319998056TRLO1
27 January 2025 09:47:32 122 684.00 XLON 00320013755TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:19:15 112 686.00 XLON 00320021128TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:28:15 11 686.00 XLON 00320021405TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:28:21 54 686.00 XLON 00320021408TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:28:21 58 686.00 XLON 00320021409TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:28:21 54 686.00 XLON 00320021410TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:28:21 11 686.00 XLON 00320021411TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:38:49 128 688.00 XLON 00320021750TRLO1
27 January 2025 10:50:25 131 687.00 XLON 00320022153TRLO1
27 January 2025 11:38:11 112 693.00 XLON 00320023611TRLO1
27 January 2025 11:38:53 105 694.00 XLON 00320023634TRLO1
27 January 2025 11:38:53 134 694.00 XLON 00320023635TRLO1
27 January 2025 11:38:55 62 692.00 XLON 00320023636TRLO1
27 January 2025 11:39:00 126 691.00 XLON 00320023638TRLO1
27 January 2025 11:52:59 24 693.00 XLON 00320023942TRLO1
27 January 2025 11:52:59 100 693.00 XLON 00320023943TRLO1
27 January 2025 12:28:30 123 693.00 XLON 00320025094TRLO1
27 January 2025 12:30:43 131 691.00 XLON 00320025164TRLO1
27 January 2025 12:48:24 121 691.00 XLON 00320025710TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:00:38 100 688.00 XLON 00320026478TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:00:38 29 688.00 XLON 00320026479TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:13:14 392 688.00 XLON 00320026976TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:20:08 244 689.00 XLON 00320027136TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:20:08 122 689.00 XLON 00320027137TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:22:00 249 690.00 XLON 00320027187TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:22:30 125 689.00 XLON 00320027209TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:23:42 102 688.00 XLON 00320027272TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:23:42 14 688.00 XLON 00320027273TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:23:42 14 688.00 XLON 00320027274TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:55:57 82 688.00 XLON 00320028366TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:55:57 82 688.00 XLON 00320028367TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:55:57 50 688.00 XLON 00320028368TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:56:31 121 688.00 XLON 00320028401TRLO1
27 January 2025 13:57:13 242 687.00 XLON 00320028429TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:11:08 251 687.00 XLON 00320028929TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:13:23 121 687.00 XLON 00320028994TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:16:09 137 687.00 XLON 00320029057TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:16:09 104 687.00 XLON 00320029058TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:16:19 257 687.00 XLON 00320029064TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:30:03 130 687.00 XLON 00320029660TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:33:33 129 687.00 XLON 00320030015TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:43:09 599 688.00 XLON 00320030737TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:43:33 129 688.00 XLON 00320030748TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:43:58 127 688.00 XLON 00320030758TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:50:07 260 689.00 XLON 00320031153TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:54:38 126 690.00 XLON 00320031405TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:56:26 50 690.00 XLON 00320031490TRLO1
27 January 2025 14:56:26 75 690.00 XLON 00320031491TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:02:36 46 690.00 XLON 00320031673TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:04:35 24 691.00 XLON 00320031805TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:04:35 225 691.00 XLON 00320031806TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:04:35 154 691.00 XLON 00320031807TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:04:35 94 691.00 XLON 00320031808TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:09:40 8 691.00 XLON 00320032069TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:09:40 144 691.00 XLON 00320032070TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:16:32 246 691.00 XLON 00320032367TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:17:12 127 691.00 XLON 00320032380TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:19:21 127 691.00 XLON 00320032442TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:21:16 8 691.00 XLON 00320032522TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:21:16 23 691.00 XLON 00320032523TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:21:16 47 691.00 XLON 00320032524TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:22:26 114 691.00 XLON 00320032613TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:22:26 13 691.00 XLON 00320032614TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:24:19 116 691.00 XLON 00320032700TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:51:45 953 694.00 XLON 00320033833TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:51:45 171 694.00 XLON 00320033834TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:54:08 379 694.00 XLON 00320033932TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:54:08 126 694.00 XLON 00320033933TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:54:08 380 695.00 XLON 00320033934TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:54:08 29 695.00 XLON 00320033935TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:54:41 133 695.00 XLON 00320033948TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:54:59 129 695.00 XLON 00320033962TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:55:38 56 693.00 XLON 00320033979TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:55:38 71 693.00 XLON 00320033980TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:55:38 126 693.00 XLON 00320033981TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:56:07 1 691.00 XLON 00320034006TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:56:07 126 691.00 XLON 00320034007TRLO1
27 January 2025 15:56:56 125 690.00 XLON 00320034041TRLO1
27 January 2025 16:10:07 129 690.00 XLON 00320034689TRLO1
27 January 2025 16:19:26 129 689.00 XLON 00320035191TRLO1
27 January 2025 16:19:26 128 689.00 XLON 00320035192TRLO1
27 January 2025 16:19:26 128 689.00 XLON 00320035193TRLO1
27 January 2025 16:19:26 128 689.00 XLON 00320035194TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc
Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer
Mobile: 07442 968960
Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer
Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global
Rollo Head
James Thompson
Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc
Carlton Nelson
Henry Reast
Telephone: 0207 597 5970


