(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 28th January 2025 PayPoint plc ("PayPoint" or the "Company") Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of £0.00333 each through Investec plc (“Investec”). Ordinary Shares

Date of purchase: 27th January 2025 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 11,918 Lowest price per share (pence): 678.00 Highest price per share (pence): 695.00 Weighted average price per day (pence): 689.8775

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

As of the date of this announcement, the Company's share capital consists of 71,359,833 ordinary shares of 1/3 pence each. Each ordinary share carries the right to one vote in relation to all circumstances at general meetings of the Company. The Company does not hold any shares in Treasury.

The above figure of 71,359,833 may be used by shareholders and others with notification obligations as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

The table below contains detailed information about the purchases made as part of the buyback programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (p) Aggregated volume Lowest price per share (p) Highest price per share (p) XLON 689.8775 11,918 678.00 695.00

Individual Transactions

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as it forms part of UK law, a full breakdown of the individual trades made by Investec on behalf of the Company as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Date and time of each trade Number of shares purchased Price (pence per share) Trading Venue Transaction Reference Number 27 January 2025 08:05:02 128 680.00 XLON 00319943923TRLO1 27 January 2025 08:21:08 123 678.00 XLON 00319952889TRLO1 27 January 2025 09:00:35 131 686.00 XLON 00319976372TRLO1 27 January 2025 09:09:47 131 687.00 XLON 00319981772TRLO1 27 January 2025 09:09:47 75 687.00 XLON 00319981773TRLO1 27 January 2025 09:09:47 28 687.00 XLON 00319981774TRLO1 27 January 2025 09:09:47 28 687.00 XLON 00319981775TRLO1 27 January 2025 09:29:28 129 686.00 XLON 00319998056TRLO1 27 January 2025 09:47:32 122 684.00 XLON 00320013755TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:19:15 112 686.00 XLON 00320021128TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:28:15 11 686.00 XLON 00320021405TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:28:21 54 686.00 XLON 00320021408TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:28:21 58 686.00 XLON 00320021409TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:28:21 54 686.00 XLON 00320021410TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:28:21 11 686.00 XLON 00320021411TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:38:49 128 688.00 XLON 00320021750TRLO1 27 January 2025 10:50:25 131 687.00 XLON 00320022153TRLO1 27 January 2025 11:38:11 112 693.00 XLON 00320023611TRLO1 27 January 2025 11:38:53 105 694.00 XLON 00320023634TRLO1 27 January 2025 11:38:53 134 694.00 XLON 00320023635TRLO1 27 January 2025 11:38:55 62 692.00 XLON 00320023636TRLO1 27 January 2025 11:39:00 126 691.00 XLON 00320023638TRLO1 27 January 2025 11:52:59 24 693.00 XLON 00320023942TRLO1 27 January 2025 11:52:59 100 693.00 XLON 00320023943TRLO1 27 January 2025 12:28:30 123 693.00 XLON 00320025094TRLO1 27 January 2025 12:30:43 131 691.00 XLON 00320025164TRLO1 27 January 2025 12:48:24 121 691.00 XLON 00320025710TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:00:38 100 688.00 XLON 00320026478TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:00:38 29 688.00 XLON 00320026479TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:13:14 392 688.00 XLON 00320026976TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:20:08 244 689.00 XLON 00320027136TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:20:08 122 689.00 XLON 00320027137TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:22:00 249 690.00 XLON 00320027187TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:22:30 125 689.00 XLON 00320027209TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:23:42 102 688.00 XLON 00320027272TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:23:42 14 688.00 XLON 00320027273TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:23:42 14 688.00 XLON 00320027274TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:55:57 82 688.00 XLON 00320028366TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:55:57 82 688.00 XLON 00320028367TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:55:57 50 688.00 XLON 00320028368TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:56:31 121 688.00 XLON 00320028401TRLO1 27 January 2025 13:57:13 242 687.00 XLON 00320028429TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:11:08 251 687.00 XLON 00320028929TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:13:23 121 687.00 XLON 00320028994TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:16:09 137 687.00 XLON 00320029057TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:16:09 104 687.00 XLON 00320029058TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:16:19 257 687.00 XLON 00320029064TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:30:03 130 687.00 XLON 00320029660TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:33:33 129 687.00 XLON 00320030015TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:43:09 599 688.00 XLON 00320030737TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:43:33 129 688.00 XLON 00320030748TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:43:58 127 688.00 XLON 00320030758TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:50:07 260 689.00 XLON 00320031153TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:54:38 126 690.00 XLON 00320031405TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:56:26 50 690.00 XLON 00320031490TRLO1 27 January 2025 14:56:26 75 690.00 XLON 00320031491TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:02:36 46 690.00 XLON 00320031673TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:04:35 24 691.00 XLON 00320031805TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:04:35 225 691.00 XLON 00320031806TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:04:35 154 691.00 XLON 00320031807TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:04:35 94 691.00 XLON 00320031808TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:09:40 8 691.00 XLON 00320032069TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:09:40 144 691.00 XLON 00320032070TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:16:32 246 691.00 XLON 00320032367TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:17:12 127 691.00 XLON 00320032380TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:19:21 127 691.00 XLON 00320032442TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:21:16 8 691.00 XLON 00320032522TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:21:16 23 691.00 XLON 00320032523TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:21:16 47 691.00 XLON 00320032524TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:22:26 114 691.00 XLON 00320032613TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:22:26 13 691.00 XLON 00320032614TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:24:19 116 691.00 XLON 00320032700TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:51:45 953 694.00 XLON 00320033833TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:51:45 171 694.00 XLON 00320033834TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:54:08 379 694.00 XLON 00320033932TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:54:08 126 694.00 XLON 00320033933TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:54:08 380 695.00 XLON 00320033934TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:54:08 29 695.00 XLON 00320033935TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:54:41 133 695.00 XLON 00320033948TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:54:59 129 695.00 XLON 00320033962TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:55:38 56 693.00 XLON 00320033979TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:55:38 71 693.00 XLON 00320033980TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:55:38 126 693.00 XLON 00320033981TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:56:07 1 691.00 XLON 00320034006TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:56:07 126 691.00 XLON 00320034007TRLO1 27 January 2025 15:56:56 125 690.00 XLON 00320034041TRLO1 27 January 2025 16:10:07 129 690.00 XLON 00320034689TRLO1 27 January 2025 16:19:26 129 689.00 XLON 00320035191TRLO1 27 January 2025 16:19:26 128 689.00 XLON 00320035192TRLO1 27 January 2025 16:19:26 128 689.00 XLON 00320035193TRLO1 27 January 2025 16:19:26 128 689.00 XLON 00320035194TRLO1

For further information please contact:

PayPoint plc

Nick Wiles, Chief Executive Officer

Mobile: 07442 968960

Rob Harding, Chief Financial Officer

Mobile: 07525 707970

FGS Global

Rollo Head

James Thompson

Telephone: 0207 251 3801

Investec Bank plc

Carlton Nelson

Henry Reast

Telephone: 0207 597 5970