Tribes struggle against ‘ghosts of the mountains’ to stay alive

(MENAFN) The Snow Leopard, which is among the world’s most elusive cats, is referred to as the ‘ghost of the mountains’ due to its secrecy and cloak proficiency. The people of the ‘cold desert’ area of Lahaul and Spiti, in the Indian Himalayan state of Himachal Pradesh, at a certain point could hardly see it.



However, recently, it became more obvious. As a result of the contribution of local herders, a considerable expand happened to the populations of prey and predator causing an expand in observing Snow Leopards. 2024 declare issued by the Indian government on Snow Leopards puts the number at a healthy 718, rising from the last assessment of 400-700 spread around India’s Himalayan nation.



In order to save the biodiversity of the precious Himalayan area, the residents are adopting a community forest reserve similar to the one in India’s northeast. Presently, the model is being applied in the Spiti valley.



