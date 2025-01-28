Trump: Canada isn’t independent

(MENAFN) The American leader Donald has promised to stop Canada “take advantage” of the United States, restating that he is willing to turn the bordering nation into The US 51 state. Talking to journalists aboard Air Force One on Saturday, Trump declared that the American assistance and business alliance are the only reason for Canada existence.



In the preparation to his inauguration previously during January, Trump delivered comparable comments, pointing out that his administration could add Canada to be a part of the United States. These comments were rejected by Ottawa.



Trump informed journalists, “Canada’s been taking advantage of the US for years. We’re not going to let that happen.”



“Without our subsidy, Canada doesn’t exist really. Canada is totally reliant on us, therefore they should be a state,” he declared. Trump made allegations that Canada is “treating us very unfairly on trade,” stating that America has been facing an annual loss of 250-billion dollars to the bordering nation in trade shortfall, while Canada conducts “almost 90% of their business with the United States.”

MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109136034