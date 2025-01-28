Trump permits Israel to utilize “ heavy bombs”

(MENAFN) The American Leader Donald has toppled the holdup executed last year by the administration of the previous leader Joe Biden and permitted to send 1-ton of bombs to Israel, news agencies stated on Saturday, quoting publics aware of the situation.



As stated by Israeli officials to a news agency while maintaining anonymity, “1,800 MK-84 bombs, which were held in storage in the US, will be put on a ship and delivered to Israel in the coming days.”



On Friday, the Pentagon reported the decision to West Jerusalem shortly ahead of Hamas’s release of four female IDF upon the agreement of ceasefire which include inmates exchange that took place in January 15.



America has been venerable provider of army assistance to Israel, involving guided missiles as well as well-developed arms. In May 2024, Washington paused the supply of 1-ton bombs because of worries of usage in thickly inhabited zones like the city of Rafah in southern Gaza which was the destination of numerous Palestinian people who had taken shelter.



MENAFN28012025000045015687ID1109135924