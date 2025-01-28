Today In Kuwait's History
Date
1/28/2025 1:09:38 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) --
1928 -- A battle, known as Al-Rigee, took place between Kuwaiti forces led by sheikh Ali Al-Khalifa Al-Sabah and Sheikh Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah on one hand, and 500 fighters from the brotherhood who were led by one of Mutair Tribe elders.
1957 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 52. The late Sheikh Abdullah was head of the general security department in the 1950s.
1963 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree over formation of Kuwait's second government, which consisted of 15 ministers. The cabinet, which included one MP, was chaired by Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and formed after the parliamentary elections.
1975 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law banning illegal occupation of state lands.
2002 -- Hamed Al-Essa Organ Transplant Center ranked first in the Middle East and second globally in transplanting kidneys from brain-dead people. Seventeen in every million brain-dead people donated their kidneys in one year.
2003 -- A trading room for women opened at Kuwait stock exchange, the first in the world.
2014 -- Qadsia SC won His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup after beating rival Al-Arabi SC 2-1.
2015 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced a contract to develop heavy crude oil reserves in Al-Retga oil field, northern Kuwait. The contract would contribute to commercial crude oil production by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd).
2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD five million loan agreement with Republic of Benin to finance water projects in three cities.
2019 -- Kuwait SC won His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup for the seventh time in the club's history after beating Qadsia SC 1-0.
2020 -- Kuwait national team and Qadsia sports club footballer Mohammad Al-Masoud passed away at age 75. He was one of the pioneers of the Kuwaiti football scene. (end)
bs
MENAFN28012025000071011013ID1109135920
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.