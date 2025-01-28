(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 28 (KUNA) --



1928 -- A battle, known as Al-Rigee, took place between Kuwaiti forces led by Ali Al-Khalifa and Sheikh Ali Al-Salem Al-Sabah on one hand, and 500 fighters from the brotherhood who were led by one of Mutair Tribe elders.

1957 -- Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah passed away at the age of 52. The late Sheikh Abdullah was head of the general security department in the 1950s.

1963 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree over formation of Kuwait's second government, which consisted of 15 ministers. The cabinet, which included one MP, was chaired by Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah and formed after the parliamentary elections.

1975 -- The Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a law banning illegal occupation of state lands.

2002 -- Hamed Al-Essa Organ Transplant Center ranked first in the Middle East and second globally in transplanting kidneys from brain-dead people. Seventeen in every million brain-dead people donated their kidneys in one year.

2003 -- A trading room for women opened at Kuwait stock exchange, the first in the world.

2014 -- Qadsia SC won His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup after beating rival Al-Arabi SC 2-1.

2015 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced a contract to develop heavy crude oil reserves in Al-Retga oil field, northern Kuwait. The contract would contribute to commercial crude oil production by 60,000 barrels per day (bpd).

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD five million loan agreement with Republic of Benin to finance water projects in three cities.

2019 -- Kuwait SC won His Highness the Crown Prince Football Cup for the seventh time in the club's history after beating Qadsia SC 1-0.

2020 -- Kuwait national team and Qadsia sports club footballer Mohammad Al-Masoud passed away at age 75. He was one of the pioneers of the Kuwaiti football scene. (end)

