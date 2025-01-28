12Th Agriteq Featuring 29 Countries To Begin On Feb 4

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: With the participation of 29 counties, the 12th Qatar International Agricultural (AgriteQ) will begin on February 4, 2025, the of Municipality has announced.

Under the patronage of Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, the five-day event, from February 4 to 8, will be held at Cultural Village Foundation, Katara in an area of over 40,000 sqm. Over 300 local and international exhibitors will participate in the event.

AgriteQ 2025, one of the most prominent agricultural events in the region, will focus on the best innovative agricultural solutions and methods, as it provides an ideal platform for exchanging knowledge and sharing experiences among a group of the most prominent specialists in the agricultural field.

Chairman of the Organizing and Supervisory Committee of AgriteQ 2025 Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi (centre) and other officials during the press conference.

The exhibition will also host specialised markets, including dates, honey, flowers and crops markets.

The announcement was made in a press conference organised by the Ministry of Municipality at its headquarters yesterday.

Addressing the press conference, Chairman of the Organizing and Supervisory Committee of Qatar International Agricultural Exhibition 2025, Yousef Khalid Al Khulaifi said the exhibition embodies the ambitious vision to enhance innovation and exchange expertise, in addition to opening new horizons for investment and partnerships between those working in this field.

He said that it also comes after the Ministry of Municipality launched the strategic plan for food security 2024-2030.

“I am also pleased to welcome the guest of honour of this year's exhibition, the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment from the United Arab Emirates,” said Al Khulaifi.

He added:“This year, we were keen to choose a strategic location to hold the exhibition at Katara, so that this edition will be the largest in terms of area to reflect the growth witnessed by the agricultural sector in the country.”

Director of Public Relations Department at the Ministry of Municipality Dr. Fayeqa Abdullah Ashkanani highlighted the media campaign led by the Ministry of Municipality to introduce and promote the exhibition in its current edition.

“As part of our preparations for this distinguished event, the exhibition's organising committee at the Ministry of Municipality has launched a wide media campaign highlighting the importance of the agricultural sector and its vital role in achieving food security for the State of Qatar and the region,” said Ashkanani.

She said that the campaign also seeks to highlight the country's efforts to achieve self-sufficiency through the National Food Security Strategy 2030.

She added:“As part of our keenness to expand the scope of media interaction, we are working to provide content across traditional and digital media platforms. Through this campaign, we seek to spread awareness about sustainable agricultural innovations and ways to apply them in the local environment, which enhances the role of the media in supporting the exhibition's objectives.”

“To ensure the success of the media campaign, we have created a special link for media professionals that contains daily media materials including press releases, photos and videos, and details of the accompanying events,” she said.

Mohammed Ibrahim Al Sada, Vice Chairman of the Organizing and Supervisory Committee of Agriteq 2025, and Director of the Public Parks Department at the Ministry of Municipality, said that the most prominent objectives of the exhibition and the extent of its contribution to achieving an integrated and sustainable agricultural sector.

He added:“We seek to highlight the latest innovations and technologies in the field of sustainable agriculture, including smart irrigation systems, modern technologies in organic and ornamental agriculture, and food security.”

On the sidelines of the exhibition, many events will be held, including dialogue sessions with experts and owners of specialized companies on the latest developments related to the sectors of agriculture, sustainable development and environmental conservation, in addition to organizing a group of events targeting visitors from inside and outside Qatar.