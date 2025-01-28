Solana's 12% Drop Indicates Possible Continuation Of Decline

(MENAFN- Breaking) Over the past 24 hours, has experienced a significant price decline of approximately 12%. This downward trend suggests that there may be further decreases in store for the cryptocurrency.

Solana Experiences Significant Decline in Value

The entire has experienced a sharp downturn in the past day, and Solana has not been immune to this trend. The chart below illustrates the recent performance of .

As depicted in the chart, Solana has experienced a steep drop of close to 12% during this period, surpassing the declines seen in many other leading cryptocurrencies. For instance, Bitcoin (BTC ) has only seen a 5% decrease.

Following this crash, Solana 's price has fallen to $227. While the decline seems to have paused momentarily, there is a possibility that it may resume in the near future.

SOL Breaks Below Symmetrical Triangle Pattern

In a recent update on X, analyst Ali Martinez highlighted a Symmetrical Triangle pattern that Solana had been trading within. This pattern, a common occurrence in technical analysis (TA) , forms when an asset's price consolidates between two trendlines with opposing slopes.

One trendline connects lower highs in the price, while the other joins higher lows. As the asset moves within the pattern, the price range converges towards the midpoint line.

Similar to other TA patterns, the upper trendline of the Symmetrical Triangle typically acts as resistance, while the lower trendline can provide support. A breakout above or below the triangle can signal a continuation of the current trend.

In addition to Symmetrical Triangles, Ascending and Descending Triangles are also common triangular formations that assets exhibit. These patterns occur when one trendline runs parallel to the time axis.

Here is the chart shared by Martinez showing the Symmetrical Triangle that Solana has been confined within over the past week:

As illustrated in the chart, Solana was nearing the apex of the triangle at the time of the analyst's update. With the consolidation becoming tighter, a breakout becomes more likely, as evidenced by recent movements in SOL 's price.

The height of the triangle indicated a potential swing of approximately 20%, suggesting that Solana could experience a significant move. However, the extent of the breakout remains uncertain at this point.

Although Solana has broken out of the Symmetrical Triangle pattern, it has not yet reached the projected 20% movement. The future trajectory of the asset within this pattern remains uncertain.

