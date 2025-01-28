Rubio, Lammy Discuss War In Ukraine, Conflict In Middle East

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy discussed a range of pressing global issues, including Russia's war against Ukraine.

State Department Spokesperson Tammy Bruce said this in a statement, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

She said that both leaders expressed eagerness to begin working together immediately to further shared foreign policy objectives.

“They affirmed the depth of the U.S.-UK Special Relationship and the crucial nature of our partnership in addressing issues like the conflict in the Middle East, Russia's war against Ukraine, and China's malign influence,” Tammy Bruce said.

In addition, the foreign ministers discussed joint initiatives, particularly in the Indo-Pacific region that should be“secure and stable”.

As reported by Ukrinform, U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a phone call on Sunday.

Photo: U.S. Army Sgt. Amber I. Smith