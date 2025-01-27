Progressive Politics And Nepo 'Babies': Five Oscar Takeaways

A charred stair lift is seen at a house destroyed by the Palisades Fire, on Tuesday, in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles (AFP photo)

A charred stair lift is seen at a house destroyed by the Palisades Fire, on Tuesday, in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood of Los Angeles (AFP photo)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) PARK CITY, United States - The Oscar nominations were unveiled on Thursday, with Netflix's "Emilia Perez" leading the charge on a whopping 13 nods.

Here are five takeaways from the 97th Academy Awards nominations announcement:

Progressive

The United States may have swung to the right by re-electing President Donald and putting the Republicans in charge of both houses of Congress, but Tinseltown's progressive were on full display on Thursday.

Frontrunner "Emilia Perez" boasts the first ever openly trans acting nominee in Karla Sofia Gascon -- even if the movie's approach to LGBTQ representation was dubbed "retrograde" by advocacy group GLAAD.

"The Brutalist", a three-and-a-half-hour epic about a Holocaust survivor moving to the post-war United States, celebrates the key role of immigrants in building the world's leading economy.

It earned 10 nods. So did Broadway adaptation "Wicked," which promotes tolerance regardless of skin colour, and warns against authoritarianism.

And there were two surprise acting nominations for "The Apprentice", a biopic about the young Trump that has drawn legal threats for its unsavory depiction of his formative years.

Changing of the guard?

In the absence of films from Hollywood heavyweights like Christopher Nolan, Steven Spielberg or Martin Scorsese -- and no love for Francis Ford Coppola's "Megalopolis" -- this year's nominees for best director are all appearing in the category for the first time.

Only James Mangold, who helmed Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown", has ever been Oscar-nominated in any category previously.

He earned nods for adapted screenplay with superhero prequel "Logan", and best picture with racing drama "Ford vs Ferrari".

His four rivals are Sean Baker, Jacques Audiard, Brady Corbet, and Coralie Fargeat -- the sole woman nominated.

All have earned their stripes on the indie and international circuits -- and Audiard's "A Prophet" was Oscar-nominated in 2010 -- but they are tasting personal Academy recognition for the first time.

Nepo 'babies'

It has long been an open secret in Hollywood that one of the quickest ways to the top is to have famous parents.

But even for the most talented acting scions, that journey can still take many decades.

Isabella Rossellini, the daughter of three-time Oscar winner Ingrid Bergman and acclaimed director Roberto Rossellini, finally scored her first Academy nomination at the age of 72, with "Conclave".

And 59-year-old Brazilian actress Fernanda Torres followed in her mother's footsteps, decades after Fernanda Montenegro was nominated for "Central Station."

Return of the musical...

In Hollywood's Golden Age, grand old musicals like "The Wizard of Oz" would often dominate the Oscars.

While there have been more recent successes like "La La Land", the genre has generally faded from critical recognition.

Even "La La Land", with its record-tying 14 nominations, infamously missed out on best picture after an envelope mix-up at the 2017 Oscar ceremony's botched finale.

The 2024 crop of movies is a return to form, with "Emilia Perez" and "Wicked" leading the pack.

There was also a strong showing for "A Complete Unknown", in which Timothee Chalamet performs hits like "Blowin' in the Wind" in Bob Dylan's signature raspy voice.

... but not on stage

Despite the musical accolades, this year's Oscars ceremony will break with tradition by not featuring live performances of the best original song nominees.

The announcement comes after last March's Academy Awards telecast featured memorable renditions of "Barbie" songs from Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling.

There will be no such opportunity for singer-actress Selena Gomez, who performed "Emilia Perez" number "Mi Camino" ,and H.E.R., who sings "The Journey" from "The Six Triple Eight."

Instead, Academy bosses say the show will feature segments focusing "on the songwriters".

That is good news for the likes of Diane Warren, who broke her own record with a 16th best song nomination with "The Journey". She has never won a competitive Oscar but earned an honourary award in 2022.