Foreign Minister Says Two-State Solution Only Recipe To Achieving Regional Peace, Stability

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Lower House on Monday reaffirmed Jordan's steadfast opposition to any attempts to displace Palestinians, emphasizing that Jordan will never serve as an alternative homeland.

Speaking during a legislative session attended by Prime Jafar Hassan and the ministerial team, House Ahmad Safadi underscored that alleviating the suffering of Gaza's residents must not involve solutions that align with "Zionist" expansionist agendas.

He warned that such agenda would only lead to devastation and destruction across the region.

The speaker highlighted Jordan's unwavering commitment to genuine peace efforts, rejecting any calls to relocate Palestinians to Jordan or Egypt.

Safadi pledged that the Chamber would take every possible measure to uphold Jordan's national principles, encapsulated in its core message:“No to displacement, no to an alternative homeland, Palestine belongs to the Palestinians, and Jordan belongs to the Jordanians.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, during the session, reaffirmed Jordan's commitment to the Palestinian cause, emphasizing the Kingdom's dedication to supporting Palestinian sovereignty and the establishment of an independent state.

He also highlighted Jordan's continued efforts to provide aid to Gaza amidst the ongoing ceasefire, noting that these efforts are conducted under the direct guidance of His Majesty King Abdullah .

The foreign minister underscored Jordan's proactive role in reviving "meaningful" political action to realize a sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital. He reiterated the Kingdom's commitment to the two-state solution as the only viable path to achieving peace and stability.

The minister strongly rejected any notion of Jordan serving as an alternative homeland or any solution to the Palestinian issue at Jordan's expense.“As His Majesty has repeatedly made clear, such proposals are categorically unacceptable. We say no to displacement and no to compromising Palestinian rights,” Safadi asserted.

He emphasized that Jordan's position is rooted in its principles of justice and stability for the region.“Our unwavering stance is that Palestine belongs to the Palestinians, and their statehood must be realized on their national soil. This is the only way to achieve lasting security and stability in the region,” he added.

Safadi also highlighted Jordan's role as a key player in international diplomacy, facilitating humanitarian aid from global partners.“Jordan not only provides direct assistance but also ensures that aid from global partners reaches Gaza. Our efforts to advocate for peace, justice, and stability remain unrelenting,” he noted.

On the international front, Safadi emphasized the importance of Jordan's strategic relationships with the United States and the European Union.

“These partnerships are critical to advancing our shared interests. In the coming days, we will sign a strategic partnership agreement with the EU, creating new opportunities to boost our economy, enhance exports, and support tourism while advocating for regional priorities, foremost among them the Palestinian cause,” he explained.

Addressing developments in Lebanon, Safadi expressed Jordan's support for the country's security and stability.

Concluding his remarks, Safadi underscored Jordan's unified stance on Palestine and Jerusalem's Arab, Islamic, and Christian heritage.“When it comes to the Palestinian cause, the sanctity of Jerusalem, and Jordan's national interests, there is no division between the government, the Lower House, and the people. We stand together with unwavering solidarity and an unshakable commitment to justice and peace,” he declared.

The Lower House, by majority vote, approved the Public Statistics Law for 2024, which consists of 21 articles. A key amendment was introduced to delay the law's implementation until 30 days after its publication in the Official Gazette, rather than the immediate effect stipulated in the original draft.

The government-proposed draft initially mandated the law's enforcement from the date of publication, but lawmakers insisted on the 30-day delay.

Minister of Political and Parliamentary Affairs Abdulmunim Awdat explained that the law, last updated in 2012, requires amendments to establish a comprehensive statistical database for informed decision-making.

He highlighted plans to create an interactive national data center to collect, process, and analyze data.“A sound decision-making process relies on accurate, up-to-date statistics,” Awdat said.

"Typically, laws come into effect 30 days after their publication in the Official Gazette. However, the decision to enforce the law immediately or after 30 days is within the discretion of the Lower Chamber," he said.

In response to inquiries about conducting a general census every 10 years, Awdat noted that this interval aligns with internationally recognized statistical standards established by the United Nations.

The House reviewed and voted on each article of the draft law individually.

The rationale, which aligns with the Executive Program of the Economic Modernization Vision and the Public Sector Modernization Map, aims to diversify data sources by leveraging administrative records from ministries, governmental institutions, and the private sector to save time and effort.

The law promotes the use of nontraditional data collection methods and seeks to create a comprehensive statistical database covering economic, demographic, and social sectors. This database will support decision-makers and meet the needs of data users while ensuring high-quality, accessible, and timely information through the establishment of the interactive national data center.