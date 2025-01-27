MFA Ukraine On Belarus“Election”: One-Man Political Show

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) taking place under conditions of complete administrative control and persecution, lack of real political competition, oppression of freedom of speech and absence of outlets that are beyond control cannot be legitimate.

That's according to a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine regarding the so-called "presidential elections" in Belarus, Ukrinform reports.

“It is difficult to call such elections fair, transparent, and democratic, in particular given the political repression in Belarus, which deprived voters of any alternative choice, and turned the elections as such into a one-man political show. Elections that take place under conditions of complete administrative control and political persecution, lack of real political competition, oppression of freedom of speech, and absence of media outlets not controlled by the government cannot be legitimate. This is a farce,” the ministry said.

The ministry fully shares and joins the assessments of the EU External Relations Service regarding the results of this“action” and expresses its support for those Belarusians who continue fighting for democratic changes in their country, its independence, and the preservation of their national dignity and identity.

“The Belarusian people deserve a better future than to be held hostage for another five years by one person, who not only deprives Belarusians of the prospects for decent development in the family of European peoples to which they historically belong, but also creates security threats for neighboring countries and the European region as a whole,” the ministry added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its belief that a democratic and sovereign Belarus, in which the people, not one person, will determine the future, will be a factor of long-term stability in the region, and not an accomplice in Russia's war against Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Belarus held presidential“elections” on January 26.

Canada and the United Kingdom announced expanded sanctions against Belarus due to its continued violation of the rights of its own citizens and its support for Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

Alexander Lukashenko has been in power since 1994. During his reign, he suppressed several waves of protests against his regime, including mass demonstrations against election fraud after the 2020 vote. Tens of thousands of Belarusians took to the streets back then, but the authorities launched a wave of mass arrests, leading to long prison terms for opponents, journalists, and activists.