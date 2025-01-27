Kyiv Sets Two Temperature Records On Sunday

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two temperature records were set in the city of Kyiv on Sunday, January 26.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi announced this in a post on its page, Ukrinform reports.

On Sunday, the maximum air temperature reached 7.4°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the previous record for this day in 2021.

The average daily air temperature of 4.7°C also broke previous records set in 1902 and 1999 by 1.4°C and exceeded the climatic norm by 9.7°C.

This air temperature corresponds to March 29, according to long-term indicators.