Kyiv Sets Two Temperature Records On Sunday
1/27/2025 7:11:27 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two temperature records were set in the city of Kyiv on Sunday, January 26.
The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevskyi announced this in a post on its facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
On Sunday, the maximum air temperature reached 7.4°C, which is 0.5°C higher than the previous record for this day in 2021.
The average daily air temperature of 4.7°C also broke previous records set in 1902 and 1999 by 1.4°C and exceeded the climatic norm by 9.7°C.
This air temperature corresponds to March 29, according to long-term indicators.
