UK Applies Fresh Sanctions Following Sham Election In Belarus


1/27/2025 7:07:29 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- UK sanctions six individuals and three entities alongside Canada, in an immediate response to rigged presidential election in Belarus, the British Foreign Office statement said on Monday.
Sanctions target leaders of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations and companies in the Belarusian defence sector supporting Russia's war in Ukraine.
Alongside sanctioning leaders of institutions responsible for serious human rights violations in the country, the UK has excluded Belarusian defence companies from the UK Economy - a sector of strategic importance to Lukashenko's regime, which is helping to facilitate Russia's war in Ukraine.
Following Lukashenko's brutal crackdown in which critical voices within Belarus have been silenced, yesterday's sham election failed to meet international standards and has been condemned by international partners. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

