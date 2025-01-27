Colombian Peso Hits 4,420 Amid US-Colombia Tensions

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Colombian peso experienced significant volatility on Monday, January 27, 2025. The currency's fluctuation stems from U.S. President Donald Trump's recent threat to impose tariffs on Colombian goods.



This development has sent ripples through the Latin American markets. The peso opened at 4,420 COP per dollar, marking a 6-peso increase from the previous Representative Rate of 4,414 COP.



This rise reflects growing investor unease about potential trade disruptions between the two nations. Trump's tariff threat came in response to Colombia's initial refusal to accept deported migrants.



Currency traders braced for a tumultuous session as the dispute unfolded. The Mexican peso, often seen as a barometer for tariff concerns, also weakened by 0.8% to 20.426 per dollar. This movement highlights the broader regional impact of U.S. trade policies.



Colombia quickly reversed its decision on migrant deportations after Trump announced an emergency 25% tariff on all Colombian imports. The U.S. President had warned of escalating the tariff to 50% within a week if demands were not met.



[arve url="" loop="true" autoplay="true" /]



This rapid policy shift underscores the economic leverage wielded by the United States. The peso 's volatility reflects deeper concerns about Colombia's economic outlook.



The country faces challenges such as weak private investment and low business confidence. These factors have contributed to a decline in foreign direct investment, which fell by 28.6% year-over-year in the second quarter of 2024.

Colombia's Economic Struggles

Colombia's fiscal situation adds another layer of complexity to its currency woes. The government projects a fiscal deficit of 5.6% of GDP for 2024, pushing against the limits established by the country's fiscal rule.



This precarious balance could further pressure the peso if adjustments are not made. Investors now eye the peso's future trajectory with caution. Analysts predict the exchange rate could end 2025 around 4,350 COP per dollar.



This forecast factors in decreasing oil prices and uncertainty surrounding U.S. trade policies. Oil, a key export for Colombia, has seen prices decline by 13% since mid-July 2024.



The peso's struggles occur against a backdrop of broader Latin American economic challenges. Brazil's real has depreciated about 15% in 2024, while Mexico grapples with its own fiscal and monetary policy dilemmas.



These regional trends compound the peso's vulnerability to external shocks. Colombia's central bank faces a delicate balancing act. It must navigate between supporting economic recovery and maintaining currency stability.



The bank reduced its policy rate to 9.75% in October 2024, with further cuts expected. However, aggressive rate reductions could exacerbate the peso's weakness. As Colombia enters 2025, its currency remains at the mercy of both domestic and international forces.



The peso's performance will likely hinge on the government's ability to address fiscal concerns, boost investor confidence, and navigate an increasingly complex global trade landscape.

MENAFN27012025007421016031ID1109135140