CENTERSPACE ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2024 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE
MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centerspace (NYSE: CSR ) will release its operating results for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18, 2025. Management will host a conference call to discuss those results on the following day, Wednesday, February 19, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.
Interested parties may access the conference call via the following:
Live Conference Call Details:
Live webcast:
Operator Assisted Dial-In:
United States (Local): +1 404 975 4839
United States (Toll-Free): +1 833 470 1428
Canada: +1 226 828 7575
Canada (Toll-Free): +1 833 950 0062
Access Code: 075110
Replay Details:
Replay Expiration Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025 11:59 PM CST
Replay Dial-In:
United States (Local): +1 929 458 6194
United States (Toll-Free): +1 866 813 9403
Access Code: 939247
About Centerspace
Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, the company currently owns 71 apartment communities consisting of 13,012 homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a top workplace for the fifth consecutive year in 2024 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune. For more information, please visit .
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Josh Klaetsch, Investor Relations, at (952) 401-6600 or [email protected]
