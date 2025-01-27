CHEP Certified As 2025 Top Employer In Saudi Arabia

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) CHEP, part of the Brambles Group and a global leader in solutions, has been honoured for the fifth time as a 'Top Employer' in Saudi Arabia by the Top Employers Institute. Furthermore, CHEP is among an exclusive group of 17 elite organisations worldwide to achieve the prestigious Global Top Employer certification for the third consecutive year.







CHEP's recognition as a Top Employer highlights its exemplary human resources policies and commitment to fostering a workplace culture that champions employee wellbeing, professional development, and job satisfaction. This certification underscores CHEP's dedication to maintaining global standards of excellence in human resources practices.

Brambles' Chief People Officer, Lucy Knight, said:“As an employer of 13,000 people around the world, we are deeply proud to receive the Global Top Employer certification for the third year. It is powerful acknowledgement of our continued focus to a create a workplace with inclusion, opportunity and purpose at its core.





“The recognition is also a credit to our employees who have embraced our values and vision, are motivated by the wider positive impact of their work, and each day enrich our culture through their experience, spirit of collaboration and dedication to our customers,” she said.

In addition to its Global Top Employer certification, CHEP also maintained Top Employer status in four regions (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America) and 26 countries, covering 97% of its workforce.

Chris Veerasamy, Regional Lead for Middle East and Türkiye added,“This achievement highlights the exceptional dedication and passion our employees bring to the business every day. Their commitment fosters a positive culture of growth and collaboration, strengthening our success and enabling us to lead with purpose. It reinforces our commitment to promoting a workplace that values performance excellence, embraces agility and champions effective leadership. Being named a Top Employer motivates us to continually enhance our environment, ensuring it remains a beacon of innovation, growth, and employee satisfaction in Saudi Arabia and beyond. We deeply appreciate their invaluable contributions of our employees.”

The Top Employers Institute programme certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey covering six domains across 20 topics. CHEP's high scores, which improved on its 2024 performance across the board, reflected the breadth and maturity of its workplace programme. Notable areas of strength and outperformance included how the company was shaping the employee experience through organisational design and the workplace environment, and uniting employees through its purpose and values, sustainability approach and commitment to ethics and integrity.

Top Employers Institute CEO David Plink says:“In a time of constant change-where technological, economic, and social shifts are ever-present-exceptional times bring out the best in people and organisations. This year's Top Employers Certification Programme has showcased this strength, with the certified Top Employers for 2025 demonstrating outstanding dedication to their employees globally. Their consistent commitment to people practices worldwide makes them stand out as an exclusive group who have earned global Certification through the Top Employers Programme. We are proud to celebrate these companies and their achievements in 2025.”

About CHEP:

CHEP is a global leader in supply chain solutions. Together with producers, manufacturers, retailers and logistics partners, CHEP advances the smart and sustainable movement of goods across more than 60 countries.

Powered by its share, repair and reuse network of pallets, crates and containers, CHEP helps businesses optimise their supply chains to reduce costs and minimise the environmental impact of their operations. CHEP pairs its leadership in circularity, that helps tackle emissions, waste and single-use packaging, with a focus on resilience, to builds future-ready supply networks through data, scale and collaboration.

With its operational excellence trusted by the world's top brands, CHEP primarily serves customers in the consumer staples (e.g. dry food, grocery, household products, health and personal care, fresh produce and beverage), retail, automotive and general manufacturing industries. A part of the Brambles Group, CHEP manages ~347 million pallets and containers through a network of 750+ service centres, employing approximately 11,000 people worldwide with its largest operations in North America and Europe.

About Top Employer Institute:

Top Employers Institute is the #1 global authority on HR strategies. With our world-leading Certification and data-led insights, we guide and empower organisations in delivering transformational people practices, driving business outcomes and helping them attract, engage and retain top talent.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute has certified more than 2,400 organisations in 125 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 13 million employees globally.