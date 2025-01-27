Peacekeepers Should Not Just Record Violations, But Counter Russian Provocations - Shamshur

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Even those European countries that support the idea of ​​deploying a peacekeeping mission on the contact line as part of the plan to end the war fail to realize that peacekeepers should not be simply recording ceasefire violations, but counteracting Kremlin provocations and Russian attempts to advance.

The opinion was expressed by Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States (2006–2010) and France (2014-2020) Oleh Shamshur, who spoke in an interview with Ukrinform.

Commenting on the idea of ​​creating a demilitarized zone on both sides of the contact line as part of the plan to end the war, the diplomat noted that it is currently unclear how it will function and who will control it. Shamshur also pointed to the fact that, as U.S. President Donald Trump says, there will be no American troops on the ground.

“Trump plan” reports assume Ukraine could become divided - diplomat

"Hope lies with the Europeans. However, as we see, the Europeans do not support the idea in their entirety. And most importantly, in my opinion, even those who support it do not fully understand that what is needed there are not peacekeepers like the UN, who go here and there and record violations. We need a force that cpuld respond to Russian provocations and repel Putin's attempts to advance," the former Ukrainian ambassador to the United States and France noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg that any effective peacekeeping force deployed in Ukraine must include American troops.