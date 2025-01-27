Metrc Announces New Track-And-Trace Government Contract With The U.S. Virgin Islands

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metrc , the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory systems in the U.S., announced a new contract with the of the U.S. Virgin Islands (GVI) to support the regulation of its medical and adult-use cannabis markets.

“Governor Bryan and the U.S. Virgin Islands government is committed to building the best cannabis regulatory framework possible, and we are honored to pioneer the territory's inaugural track-and-trace program,” said Michael Johnson, CEO at Metrc .“The Metrc team is excited to work alongside the OCR to establish a marketplace with the utmost integrity, ensuring safety for consumers and providing licensees with the optimal conditions for growth and success.”

Metrc's robust track-and-trace platform provides the ultimate transparency to ensure regulatory compliance, help combat the illicit market, and safeguard the health and well-being of U.S. Virgin Islands patients and consumers. The Metrc system enables licensed operators to track all activities related to cannabis plants and products, including origin, testing results, handling, and chain-of-custody information, through the company's unique RFID tracking model and software-as-a-service (SaaS) system; this information is then easily accessible to regulators. Metrc facilitates unparalleled market security by leveraging RFID technology, the strongest means for tracking regulated products at a granular level. In the event of a recall, Metrc's traceability features allow regulators and businesses to pinpoint affected product for targeted and timely actions, while its data infrastructure streamlines communication of essential information among government, industry, and the public.

“Metrc is the ideal partner to work with the OCR to institute a streamlined seed-to-sale tracking system for our medical and adult-use cannabis supply chains,” said Joanne Moorehead, Executive Director of OCR.“A strong regulatory framework underpinned by the Metrc system creates a transparent and data-rich market, helping to stabilize the economy and expand entrepreneurship and job opportunities for residents.”

Additionally, licensees will have access to the newly launched Metrc Retail IDTM functionality. This provides businesses with the option to generate QR codes for item-level identification and allows consumers with a smartphone to scan and access product information such as origin, authenticity, lab results, and more. In addition to providing transparency benefits for consumers, Metrc Retail IDTM reduces waste by eliminating the need for secondary labeling and acts as an inventory identifier through point-of-sale.

GVI legalized medical cannabis in 2019 when Governor Albert Bryan signed the Medical Cannabis Patient Care Act. The Cannabis Use Act to legalize adult-use cannabis was then passed by the territorial legislature in 2022, which Governor Bryan signed into law in January 2023. The Office of Cannabis Regulation (OCR) is the GVI regulatory body tasked with overseeing the territory's market.

The announcement marks Metrc's second partnership with a U.S. territory and island, having worked with the government of Guam since November 2021. The company holds exclusive government contracts in every region of the U.S, and while these areas have diverse regulatory frameworks, each jurisdiction shares the common goal of ensuring safe legal cannabis markets. Metrc will continue to partner with these markets to provide a data solution that streamlines compliance, protects the public, and builds trust in the marketplace.

Metrc is the most trusted and experienced provider of cannabis regulatory technology systems in the United States. Our solution combines advanced software, radio-frequency identification (RFID), a dedicated customer support team, and a secure database to track cannabis from growth, harvest, and processing to testing, transport, and sale. Metrc is currently engaged in 28 government contracts and serves more than 500,000 users, including growers, testing facilities, dispensaries, state regulators, and law enforcement officials. We are proud to play a leading role in ensuring the safety and security of the nation's legal cannabis market.

