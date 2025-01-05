Sexual Assault Case: Anna University Asks Students To Use Only Bicycles Inside Campus

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 5 (IANS) Anna University has issued a circular mandating that students should henceforth use only bicycles within the campus.

The circular, signed by the university registrar on Sunday (January 5), stated that cars and two-wheelers must be parked in designated parking lots.

The circular also restricts delivery executives from venturing beyond the university entrance gate, while workers are required to leave the campus after working hours.

These measures have been implemented following the sexual assault of a second-year female student inside the university's Guindy campus on the night of December 23.

The circular emphasised that immediate action must be taken against complaints of sexual harassment.

It may be noted that the National Commission for Women (NCW) had earlier recommended enhanced access control to prevent unauthorised entry into educational institutions.

The assault occurred when the second-year engineering student and her male friend, a senior student of the university, were sitting in a secluded area of the campus after attending a Christmas programme.

According to the girl's complaint, the accused attacked her male friend and brutally assaulted him, before dragging her to a nearby shrub and raping her.

The police acted swiftly and arrested a 37-year-old roadside biryani vendor, Gnanshekharan, for the crime.

The case has sparked outrage, with Tamil Nadu BJP President K. Annamalai staging a dramatic protest outside his residence in Coimbatore.

During the protest, he flogged himself six times to symbolise what he called the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu.

He also announced plans to undertake a 48-day fast and visit all six holy abodes of Lord Murugan as part of his protest.

Annamalai criticised the Tamil Nadu Police for leaking the FIR of the case, which revealed the identity of the 19-year-old victim, a violation of her privacy.

He also alleged that the accused, Gnanshekharan, was not included in the police's rowdy list despite having over 20 prior cases against him.

He claimed this was due to the accused's connections with leaders of the ruling DMK party.

The BJP chief, who is also a former IPS officer, presented evidence that the accused was a functionary of the DMK.

He accused the party of attempting to divert attention from Tamil Nadu's law and order issues by fabricating a narrative around a North-South divide.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has announced plans to submit a detailed report on the incident to the Central Government.

NCW member Mamta Kumari visited Anna University to investigate the case.“We visited every corner of Anna University and conducted a thorough investigation. We met with the affected girl and her family to gather all the necessary information. We also met the Governor of Tamil Nadu to discuss the matter,” Mamta Kumari stated.

“A detailed report will be submitted to the central government through the NCW. Whoever is found guilty will face strict punishment,” she added.