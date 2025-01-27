Kelley Drye Strengthens International Trade Compliance Practice, Adding Four Attorneys

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Lateral group bolsters Export Control and Sanctions team and expands firm's California presence

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelley Drye & Warren LLP announced today that it has expanded its International Trade practice with the addition of four attorneys to the firm's Export Controls and Economic Sanctions team. Partner Kristine Pirnia and Special Counsel Catherine Cayce bring well-established practices and deep relationships in the corporate compliance and international trade regulatory fields.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kristine and Catherine and their team to Kelley Drye," said Dana Rosenfeld, managing partner. "Their reputation and experience as a high-performing trade compliance team makes them the perfect addition to our firm, and their decision to join us aligns with our goal of expanding our market-leading reputation in California."

Kristine Pirnia's 20+ years' experience as a trade compliance attorney includes designing systems and controls for import and export compliance, conducting internal investigations and developing internal control policies and programs, negotiating settlement agreements with federal agencies, developing and administering training, and providing programmatic and investigation support related to global trade compliance statutes. Prior to private practice, Kristine served as vice president and deputy general counsel for global trade controls for an international corporation.

Catherine Cayce has over 15 years of experience in trade compliance, including in private practice and as in-house counsel. She has extensive experience helping clients build, implement, and maintain robust and practical export control programs. She also conducts internal investigations, prepares voluntary disclosures and government filings, and provides clients with hands-on advice on a wide variety of export compliance and sanctions issues. Prior to private practice, Catherine served as senior counsel for international trade compliance at several global companies.

"Kelley Drye's international trade practice has an outstanding reputation for helping clients solve their most difficult issues," said Kristine Pirnia. "But one of the greatest draws to Kelley Drye is the firm's deep bench of talent and resources across a range of practices and markets. We think our clients will only benefit from this new platform."

Kristine and Catherine are joined at Kelley Drye by Associates Narges Kahvazadeh and Sanam Bhalla as well as non-attorney Export Controls Specialist Molly Stevens. The team joins Kelley Drye from Sandler, Travis & Rosenberg, P.A.

SOURCE Kelley Drye & Warren LLP

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED