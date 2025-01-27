Sheep Traders Fume Over Relocation

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

CATTLE and sheep traders along main roads in Maseru City are fuming at the decision to move them to a new trading post in Ha-Foso.

The traders, who have been along Main North 1 and Main South 1 Roads, for decades, blame the Maseru City Council for moving them to Ha Foso.

They say the new spot in Ha-Foso is not convenient for their businesses as they have nowhere to live together with their animals

The police, at the instruction of the MCC, started relocating the traders on January 10 but some are refusing to move.

However, the MCC spokesperson 'Makatleho Mosala told thepost yesterday that it was not the city council's decision to relocate them but the Ministry of Agriculture's.

Mosala said it is the Ministry of Agriculture that chose the new trading post.

“We are not involved in decision-making regarding the removal of the farmers. We have nothing to do with it as the MCC,” Mosala said.

"Ours is to make sure that those people are no longer there and the rest is in the ministry's hands."

“Our work as MCC is to make sure that the town is clean.”

Nthofela Ratalane, one of the traders in Ha-Matala, said moving to another place will have a devastating impact on his business.

The 49-year-old cattle trader from Mantšonyane has six children, two staying with him in Maseru while others are with their mother back home.

He says he and other traders have already built a reliable clientele base in Ha-Matala and Lithabeneng.

Another concern for the traders is that in Ha-Foso there is not enough space for them to stay together with their animals

Bokang Binyane, 41, from Mashai in Thaba-Tseka, said he has lost money since they were blocked from selling their animals at their spots.

“Now my family is struggling to survive,” Binyane said.

He said he has 10 sheep and two cows that he was planning to sell in two days.

Should the 10 sheep be sold, Binyane would walk away with M13 000.

Binyane said he has no other means for survival other than selling the animals

Contacted for comment, the Ministry of Agriculture's spokesperson, Lereko Masupha, referred thepost to the director of marketing, Lekhooe Makhate, whose phone rang unanswered.