Sudanese Plane Registered Without Safety Checks

(MENAFN- The Post) MASERU

The Directorate on and Economic Offences (DCEO) is investigating the Civil Department for allegedly cutting corners to grant a flying certificate to a Sudanese aeroplane without safety checks.

The Lesotho Airworthy Operation Certificate was granted in 2022 without mandatory checks to ensure it is safe to fly.

The department did not see the aeroplane before granting the certificate

The Civil Aviation director, Mphonyane Moloi, hastily deregistered the aeroplane last Friday after the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) summoned him for questioning.

Moloi's testimony, as he faced intense questioning during the PAC's hearing this week, points to possible corruption in how the certificate was granted and painted a picture of a department whose officials could corruptly manipulate the certification system.

This raises serious questions about the integrity of Lesotho's aviation system.

Moloi admitted that the department had not even seen the aeroplane, belonging to a Sudanese man only known as Ally, before signing it off as safe to fly.

Moloi conceded before the committee that he deregistered the aeroplane after being summoned by the committee but also said he was reacting to Transport Minister Matjato Moteane's directive to deregister the aeroplane

The certification process includes design reviews, testing, and maintenance.

An Airworthy Operation Certificate is granted after the aviation department checks if an aeroplane complies with design, manufacturing, maintenance and safety regulations.

The department never conducted these tests before issuing the airworthy certificate to the Sudanese aeroplane.

Moloi told the PAC that he was a senior inspector in February 2022 when he travelled to Sudan, accompanied by his airworthy officer, Mohale Pelei, to inspect a FOKKER F50 that belonged to a Sudanese called Mahommed.

The aeroplane was to be licensed under Mohahlaula, belonging to Phafane Nkotsi who wanted to partner in a venture with Mahommed

He said they were about to leave Sudan when“the owner of that plane asked us to help him register another aeroplane remotely, he said he would send Pelei the documents”.

Moloi said some of the correspondence that led to the certification was passed through his office but he did not issue the certificate.

He said he was only shocked one Sunday when Pelei called him saying he was going to the office to finish up the certification of the aeroplane that was never inspected.

He said the regulations are clear that the inspector and the airworthy officer should inspect if the aeroplane is airworthy before issuing a certificate.

“The following day Pelei shocked me even more when he sent me copies of certificates of that plane and told me that he was done with it,” Moloi said

He added that Nkotsi later complained to him that the aeroplane dubiously certified by Pelei was registered under Mohahlaula without his knowledge.

“He (Nkotsi) said he was to partner with the owner called Mahommed, and not Ally who owns the aeroplane in question,” Moloi said.

Moloi said after this Pelei retired following the incident.

He said the Civil Aviation director, Motsoaole Lesupi, asked for an explanation about the aeroplane.

“Pelei looked down and said he was sorry for making such a huge mistake, and Lesupi lashed at him calling him lemene-mene (a dishonest person).”Advertisement

Moloi said after a while the DCEO called him for questioning and he revealed how the fraud was committed.

The PAC chairperson 'Machabana Lemphane-Letsie asked if they were sure that Ally was not extending the plane's certification“as the whole issue looks like a fraud”.

Moloi said he deregistered the aeroplane last Friday.

“We took serious action by revoking that certificate,” he said.

Lemphane-Letsie queried why Moloi had only deregistered the plane after the committee started investigating

“Why did you choose to do that now? You should have done it a long time ago,” Lemphane-Letsie told him.

Moloi responded that he was only waiting to get all the details and the directive from the Minister of Transport.

“You have committed fraud here, this will set a bad precedent in your department,” Lemphane-Letsie said.

Advertisement