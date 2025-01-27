Water Release From Kamal Khan Dam Brings Hopes To Farmers

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

ZARANJ (Pajhwok): Farmers in northwestern Nimroz province have expressed satisfaction with the release of water from Kamal Khan Dam after six months of waiting. They are hoping to gain better agricultural yields in the coming year.

Water and department of the province released water from the Kamal Khan Dam three days ago.

Maulvi Abdul Qahar Nasir, director of the department, said that the decision to release water was made after repeated requests from farmers and residents. The water was released three days ago towards Zaranj city and is now flowing sufficiently through the Lashkari Canal to the districts.

He explained:“The dam had stored some water, along with a flood from the Helmand River. Initially, the spillways were opened to release 17 cubic meters of water per second. After the water reached Zaranj, we reduced the flow to ensure it lasts for 25 days. Currently, 11 cubic meters per second is being released.”

Without providing details about the amount of water in the dam, Nasir said it was released to help farmers start their planting season.

He added that additional rainfall and floods could extend water availability for several months, but for now, it is sufficient only for 25 days.

Farmers express relief and optimism

Mohammad Isa, a farmer from Kang district, described how the recent droughts had devastated crops over the past two years, leaving farmers with little to no harvests.

He said:“This is the season for planting wheat and barley, but we couldn't plant earlier because of water shortages. Now that water has been released, we can finally start planting and hope for a good yield this year.”

Bismillah Ishaqzai, a landowner from Shahzada village in Zaranj, said last year's lack of water turned his wheat, corn, and watermelon crops into weeds.“I own 100 jeribs of land, and my crops became food for animals due to water shortages. This year, I'm preparing my fields for planting, and the water brings new hope.”

Haji Aminullah Baloch, another farmer from Chakhansur district, called the water release good news and urged authorities to support farmers with seeds and fertilizers.

He added:“In the past, farmers in Nimroz invested heavily in their fields, but droughts destroyed everything. Now that water is here, we need support to make the most of it.”

Hafizullah, a resident of Kang district, highlighted the wider impact of water availability:“In Nimroz, we lack factories, industrial zones, or a thriving border trade. With water, one piece of land can feed many families, provide jobs for hundreds, and improve lives. Even livestock owners benefit.”

Agriculture department pledges support

Maulvi Sher Ahmad Rafi, Director of the Agriculture, Irrigation, and Livestock Department of Nimroz, acknowledged farmers suffered losses last year as many had been unable to plant crops or harvest yield.

“This year, the planting is going well. In areas like Barjok and Kang, no crops were planted last year due to water shortages, but with the arrival of water, we expect agricultural yields to improve significantly.”

He expressed hope that next year's harvest would be much better and would bring about prosperity to farmers and the province.

